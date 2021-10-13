 
sports
PCB goes on the hunt for new CEO to fill in Wasim Khan's shoes

Pakistan Cricket Boards (PCB) headquarters in Lahore. Photo: File
  • Candidates can apply for the post by PCB CEO's post by October 27. 
  • Wasim Khan resigned from the post last month after developing differences with Ramiz Raja. 
  • Ramiz Raja wants to hire a CEO who will keep a lower profile, draw a lesser salary. 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking to hire a new chief executive officer after Wasim Khan resigned from the post last month.

Candidates can apply for the PCB CEO's post by October 27. The PCB has kept the tenure of the CEO unchanged at three years.

The post has been vacant after Wasim Khan resigned on September 29. PCB's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer has been appointed as the acting CEO of the board.

Wasim Khan's three-year contract was set to expire in February 2022. However, reports had started to surface about his differences with PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.

Sources had told Geo News Wasim Khan felt his wings were being clipped by the PCB chairman, who had been appointed to the post last month, and had hence decided to step down before his contract expired.

Sources have informed Geo News that PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has now decided to bring in a new CEO who keeps a low profile and agrees to a much lesser salary than what Wasim Khan was being given.

During Ramiz Raja's tenure, sources added, the PCB CEO will not have a lot of powers at his/her disposal. The appointment of a CEO is necessary due to legal reasons.

