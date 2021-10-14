Ray J discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia

Ray J has been discharged from a Miami hospital after his battle with pneumonia.

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old was given the all clear by doctors over the weekend after he no longer relied on oxygen or an inhaler.

Earlier People reported, that the Love & Hip Hop star’s manager David Weintraub shared that Ray J was "in the hospital for pneumonia, but it's not the contagious kind. [The doctors] wanted to keep him there a couple extra days to watch him".

The rapper also underwent Covid-19 tests as a means of precaution.

"They gave him multiple COVID tests, and he tested negative for all of them," he said.

The manager added that the ailment came after he believed that Ray J was “overworked” as he was juggling filming as well as working on new music along managing with his wireless audio company Raycon.