 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Ray J discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Ray J discharged from hospital after battling pneumonia

Ray J has been discharged from a Miami hospital after his battle with pneumonia.

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old was given the all clear by doctors over the weekend after he no longer relied on oxygen or an inhaler.

Earlier People reported, that the Love & Hip Hop star’s manager David Weintraub shared that Ray J was "in the hospital for pneumonia, but it's not the contagious kind. [The doctors] wanted to keep him there a couple extra days to watch him".

The rapper also underwent Covid-19 tests as a means of precaution.

"They gave him multiple COVID tests, and he tested negative for all of them," he said.

The manager added that the ailment came after he believed that Ray J was “overworked” as he was juggling filming as well as working on new music along managing with his wireless audio company Raycon

More From Entertainment:

'The Tender Bar': First trailer for Ben Affleck's George Clooney directorial film released

'The Tender Bar': First trailer for Ben Affleck's George Clooney directorial film released

Prince William less than impressed with space tourism race

Prince William less than impressed with space tourism race
Royal biographer comments on Prince Harry and Meghan's 'impact partnership'

Royal biographer comments on Prince Harry and Meghan's 'impact partnership'

Britney Spears feels ‘abandoned’ by Jamie Lynn amid conservatorship fight

Britney Spears feels ‘abandoned’ by Jamie Lynn amid conservatorship fight
Dirilis:Ertugrul: Ilbilge Hatun actress celebrates wedding anniversary

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Ilbilge Hatun actress celebrates wedding anniversary

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s rep clears Lilibet christening plans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s rep clears Lilibet christening plans
Prince William sparks public fury over climate crisis comments: 'Go fix Harry first’

Prince William sparks public fury over climate crisis comments: 'Go fix Harry first’
Prince William criticises space tourism

Prince William criticises space tourism

BTS Suga's take on the ‘prolonged’ covid-19 isolation: 'Find your silver lining'

BTS Suga's take on the ‘prolonged’ covid-19 isolation: 'Find your silver lining'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called out with Lilibet christening warning

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called out with Lilibet christening warning
Jamie Lee Curtis channels mum's 'Psycho' character at 'Halloween Kills' premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis channels mum's 'Psycho' character at 'Halloween Kills' premiere
Sheryl Underwood took anger management classes on CBS' advice: Sharon Osbourne

Sheryl Underwood took anger management classes on CBS' advice: Sharon Osbourne

Latest

view all