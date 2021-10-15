T20 World Cup: Pakistan bowling consultant gears up for 'some magic' at mega event

Vernon Philander gives tips to Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi during a training session.

"Massive thank to you to everyone over here in Pakistan for your incredible hospitality," says Philander.

Pakistan cricket team leaves for the World Cup today.

South Africa's Vernon Philander is Pakistan's bowling consultant for the World Cup.

Pakistan's bowling consultant for the T20 World Cup Vernon Philander is gearing up for the side to produce "some magic" at the mega event, as the green shirts leave for the UAE today to begin their World Cup campaign.

In a brief tweet, Philander thanked Pakistanis for their warmth and hospitality during his time with the cricket team.

"Massive thank to you to everyone over here in Pakistan for your incredible hospitality and the way you guys have received me," he tweeted.

Philander tweeted that he really enjoyed his time in Pakistan and is "hoping to be back real soon". "Lets go and do some magic at the @t20worldcup," he tweeted.

On September 13, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja announced that former Australian opening batsman Matthew Hayden and South Africa's Vernon Philander will coach the Pakistan cricket team during the Men's ICC T20 World Cup.

Vernon Philander

Vernon Philander, famous for being the second-fastest bowler to 50 Test wickets in history, was an asset for the Proteas while he played international cricket.

Vernon would move the ball at a sharp pace both ways and had the ability to attack the batsman's stumps for long durations.

Here is a look at his international career:

Philander picked up 220 Test wickets from 64 Test matches at an average of 22.31. His best bowling figures are 6/21 and he has taken a fifer 13 times in Test matches while notching up 10 wickets in a Test match only twice.

The all-rounder played only 30 ODIs and took 41 wickets from them. His best bowling figures in the shorter format of the game are 4/12.

Like Hayden, he too has played very few T20Is. From seven matches, Philander could only take four wickets and gave away 114 runs.

From 64 Test matches, he scored only 1,779 runs, smashing only eight half-centuries.

In ODIs, Philander scored only 151 runs at an average of 12.58.