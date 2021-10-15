 
pakistan
Friday Oct 15 2021
PIA flight from Gilgit to Lahore narrowly escapes crash

Friday Oct 15, 2021

A Pakistan International Airline aircraft —  AFP.
  • Sources say a flock of birds appeared in front of PIA's ATR aircraft, moments before landing but the flight landed safely.
  • Flight captain informs the control tower about the presence of birds near the runway. 
  • The control tower sends bird shooters to clear the runway.

A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-610, flying from Gilgit to Lahore, narrowly escaped an accident on Friday.

Sources within the Allama Iqbal Airport said that a flock of birds appeared in front of PIA's ATR aircraft, moments before landing.

However, the captain of the plane skillfully brought the plane to a safe landing, they added.

Sources further stated that the flight captain had informed the control tower about the presence of birds near the runway, at which the control tower sent bird shooters to clear the runway.

The national flag carrier has seen its fair share of air accidents, of which the most notable ones are the Karachi's Model Colony plane crash in 2020 that killed 97 people on board and the Havelian plane crash in 2016 that left no survivors.

