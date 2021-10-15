PIA flight from Gilgit to Lahore narrowly escapes crash

A Pakistan International Airline aircraft — AFP.

A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-610, flying from Gilgit to Lahore, narrowly escaped an accident on Friday.

Sources within the Allama Iqbal Airport said that a flock of birds appeared in front of PIA's ATR aircraft, moments before landing.

However, the captain of the plane skillfully brought the plane to a safe landing, they added.

Sources further stated that the flight captain had informed the control tower about the presence of birds near the runway, at which the control tower sent bird shooters to clear the runway.

The national flag carrier has seen its fair share of air accidents, of which the most notable ones are the Karachi's Model Colony plane crash in 2020 that killed 97 people on board and the Havelian plane crash in 2016 that left no survivors.

