Prices of tomatoes, potatoes, ghee, 22 other items increased: weekly inflation report

Prices of various items at utility stores have also skyrocketed, with the price of cooking oil reaching Rs110 per litre.

Inflation in the country has increased by 12.66%

The rate of inflation was recorded at 0.2% last week.

The prices of tomatoes, potatoes, ghee, and 22 other items have seen an increase across the country, Geo News reported Friday, citing a weekly report.



According to the weekly report released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), inflation in the country has increased by 12.66%, while the rate of inflation was recorded at 0.2% last week.

The bureau, in the report, said that as of last week, 22 items — including tomatoes, potatoes, ghee, mutton, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders — have become more expensive.

Per the weekly report, a domestic cylinder of LPG witnessed a price hike of Rs43.96 per kg, ghee prices were increased by Rs2.99 per kg, while and mutton prices rose by Rs4.58 per kg.



The report further showed that in the last one week, the price of tomatoes went up by Rs10.67 per kg, while the price of potatoes was raised by 49 paisas per kg.

While the prices of 22 items saw an increase over the last week, 10 items saw a decrease in their costs. The weekly report showed that the average price of sugar fell by Rs6.72 to settle at Rs100.33 per kg.

Similarly, eggs became cheaper by Rs6.65 per dozen, while a 20 kg bag of flour became cheaper by Rs11.5 per dozen.

Utility store prices shoot up

Meanwhile, prices of various items at utility stores have also skyrocketed, with the price of cooking oil reaching Rs110 per litre after an increase of Rs14.

Per Geo News, the price of ghee has gone up by Rs15 to settle at Rs49 per kg. The price of 2kg of washing powder has also been increased from Rs10 to settle at Rs21, while the price of 100 grams of body lotion has been increased by Rs20.



The price of 42 mg of shoe polish has been increased by Rs10, the price of 500 ml of liquid bleach for clothes has been increased by Rs20, and the price of one litre of toilet cleaner has been increased to Rs41 at utility stores.



The price of 180 ml of different brands of shampoos has gone up by Rs4, the price of 60 grams of bath soap has gone up by Rs15, the price of 228 ml of hand wash has gone up by Rs9 and the price of 800 ml bottle of the sharbat has gone up by Rs40.



The price of 300 grams of pickle has been increased by Rs20 to settle at Rs44, while many other edible and household items, including noodles, pesticides, and dishwashers, have also become more expensive.



Authorities concerned said the effect of the increase in prices in the open market has also affected utility stores.

Featured image: Reuters