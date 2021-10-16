 
sports
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza plans to 'disappear' to escape ‘toxicity’ on Pakistan-India match day

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Tennis star Sania Mirza. — Twitter/File
Tennis star Sania Mirza. — Twitter/File

Tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of former Pakistan cricket captain and all-rounder Shoaib Malik, is planning to "disappear" from social media on the day Pakistan faces India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Sharing a reel on her Instagram account, the star player wrote: “Me disappearing from social media and toxicity on India vs Pakistan match day.”

“Bye Bye,” Mirza captioned the reel.

The qualifying rounds for the T20 World Cup are starting from tomorrow, October 17. The main rounds will kick off next Saturday, October 23.

Pakistan is set to lock horns with arch-rival India in a high-voltage clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Fahad Mustafa reacts to 'Mauka Mauka' campaign

T20 World Cup: Fahad Mustafa reacts to 'Mauka Mauka' campaign
PCB Hall of Fame honours Fazal Mahmood, Abdul Qadir this year

PCB Hall of Fame honours Fazal Mahmood, Abdul Qadir this year
T20 World Cup: India, England out to foil West Indies

T20 World Cup: India, England out to foil West Indies
T20 World Cup: 'Pakistani plunderer' Haider Ali, five others to watch

T20 World Cup: 'Pakistani plunderer' Haider Ali, five others to watch
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's fielding could be their 'downfall' against India, says Azhar Mahmood

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's fielding could be their 'downfall' against India, says Azhar Mahmood
'Shahid Afridi once got angry at me', says Australian comedian Dennis

'Shahid Afridi once got angry at me', says Australian comedian Dennis

T20 World Cup: Rahul Dravid set to coach India after mega event

T20 World Cup: Rahul Dravid set to coach India after mega event
T20 World Cup: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam defends changes in squad

T20 World Cup: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam defends changes in squad
T20 World Cup 2021 to feature bat-tracking for the first time

T20 World Cup 2021 to feature bat-tracking for the first time
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja meets BCCI President Saurav Ganguly

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja meets BCCI President Saurav Ganguly
T20 World Cup: The rise of T20 cricket in just two decades

T20 World Cup: The rise of T20 cricket in just two decades
IPL 2021: Du Plessis stars as Chennai down Kolkata to win fourth title

IPL 2021: Du Plessis stars as Chennai down Kolkata to win fourth title

Latest

view all