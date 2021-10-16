T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza plans to 'disappear' to escape ‘toxicity’ on Pakistan-India match day

Tennis star Sania Mirza. — Twitter/File

Tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of former Pakistan cricket captain and all-rounder Shoaib Malik, is planning to "disappear" from social media on the day Pakistan faces India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.



Sharing a reel on her Instagram account, the star player wrote: “Me disappearing from social media and toxicity on India vs Pakistan match day.”

“Bye Bye,” Mirza captioned the reel.



The qualifying rounds for the T20 World Cup are starting from tomorrow, October 17. The main rounds will kick off next Saturday, October 23.

Pakistan is set to lock horns with arch-rival India in a high-voltage clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24.