Sunday Oct 17 2021
Ehsaas 'koi bhooka na soye' initiative to expand with addition of 40 food trucks

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan handing over a parcel of meal to a man from a mobile food truck. Photo — Poverty Alleviation and Safety Division
  • Programme's managing director says the “Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye” initiative would be expanded to various cities by the end of October.
  • Says 40,000 people will be fed every day under this expansion.
  • Says 831,625 meals have already been served in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Islamabad. 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bait ul Mal Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar Sunday said that the “Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye” initiative would be expanded to various cities of the four provinces with the inclusion of 40 food trucks.

Talking to APP, Khokhar said that 40,000 people will be fed every day under the initiative.

He said that a total of 831,625 meals have already been served in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Islamabad, with four food trucks serving free-of-charge cooked meals to daily-wage earners across the cities.

The initiative, under PM Imran Khan's Ehsaas programme, runs through a public-private partnership, whereby Pakistan Bait ul Mal being responsible for the operations of the food trucks and Saylani Welfare International Trust for the provision of meals, Khokhar added.

According to Khokhar, with the expansion of the ‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ initiative in Gujranwala, Lahore, and Multan, the authorities concerned have been directed not to compromise on the quality of food served to the destitute.

