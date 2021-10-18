T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh hits back at Shoaib Akhtar over 'Mr know-it-all' dig

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh (left) and ex-Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar share the stage at an event. Photo: Twitter

The match between India and Pakistan is always a spectacle to witness, with heated exchanges and banter traded back and forth between the players and fans of both countries becoming a regular feature over the years.



Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh may have shared a heated moment or two when they faced off on the field during their days as cricketers. However, they are known to be fast friends who have often appeared on television shows together, post-retirement.



As India and Pakistan gear up for a high-octane clash on October 24 in the T20 World Cup fixture, the Rawalpindi Express and the Indian "Turbinator" indulged in some banter on Twitter.

It all started with Akhtar taking on Harbhajan Singh by putting up a picture of them discussing the upcoming India-Pakistan clash on Twitter.

"With Mr. I know it all @harbhajan_singh in Dubai for a pre-discussion about the mother of all competitions," he tweeted.

Not to be outdone, Harbhajan hit back at Shoaib with some statistics.

"When u have 400-plus Test wickets, I am sure you know more about cricket than someone with less than 200 wickets," he added.

Fans on both sides of the border loved the exchange between the two.

Babar Azam confident of victory against India

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is, meanwhile, confident of beating India and winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as he said the Men In Green were focusing on what's to come and not their past performance.

Speaking during a virtual press conference last week, the skipper had said Pakistan would beat India and carry on the momentum throughout the tournament to win the World Cup.

"There is pressure [on the team] during mega-events, but there is added pressure during matches against India," Babar Azam had told reporters during the press conference.

The Pakistani captain had said the men in green had practised for the World Cup with complete focus and that the team would go into the tournament prepared.

Pakistan will play warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa before beginning their campaign with a blockbuster clash with arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.