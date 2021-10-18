T20 World Cup: Kohli-led India trounce England by seven wickets in warm-up match

Rishabh Pant hits a shot during India's warm-up match against England during T20 World Cup at Dubai on October 18, 2021. — Twitter

The Indian team on Monday beat England by seven wickets as their openers KL Rahul (51) and Ishan Kishan (70) made an impressive start to chase the 189-run target in a warm-up match of the T20 World Cup at Dubai.

Rahul was able to hit 51 with the help of six 4s and three 6s, while Kishan scored 70, with the help of seven 4s and three 6s, as India made 192 for the loss of three wickets.

Mohammed Shami bowled well for India, picking up three wickets. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar were able to take a wicket each.

On the other hand, none of England's players were able to hit a half-century, with Jonny Bairstow (49) hitting the most for the team. Moeen Ali scored an unbeaten 43, while Liam Livingstone hit 30.

England's bowlers could not restrict India as they failed to take early wickets. David Willey, Mark Wood, and Liam Livingstone were able to take a wicket each.