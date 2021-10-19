PM Imran Khan vows to establish exemplary rule of law in country

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen conference in Islamabad on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi on October 19, 2021. — Screengrab via Hum News Live.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday promised to establish an exemplary rule of law in the country and said that everyone, irrespective of their status in society, will be equal before the law.

"We will have to make the powerful abide by the laws of this country, otherwise, the system will never be corrected," the premier said while addressing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen conference in Islamabad on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi, a day of spiritual significance in Islam.

"We cannot win this war unless the rule of law prevails in the country," he said.

At the beginning of the conference, the premier praised the Holy Prophet (PUBH) and said that due to his teachings, Muslims were able to achieve a lot.

"He stressed Muslims to seek knowledge, even if they have to go to China for the purpose. By acquiring knowledge, Muslims became the greatest scientists of the world in the past," the PM said.

The premier added that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was sent to this world as a blessing to mankind.

"Whoever follows in the footsteps of the Holy Prophet (PUBH) will succeed in life," he said. "Allah has promised that whoever follows the sunnah of his messenger will never fail."

The premier also talked about the prevalent corruption among politicians and said that even those nations that were attacked with atomic bombs survived and rose again but countries where corruption prevails cannot progress.

"You can't destroy a nation's principles through bombing, the premier said, adding that a nation is not poor with resources but it becomes poor without law and justice.

The premier went on to say that in order for democracy to be successful, every individual in a nation has to have high moral standards.

The prime minister then expressed his concern about the youth of the country and said that bringing them towards the path of righteousness is a challenge.

The PM said that parents are unable to take away mobile phones from children by force and cannot block their social media.



"Although there is no compulsion in religion, we can show them the right way. We can, at least, train our children, talk about the bad effects of [western] culture," he said.



PM Imran Khan also talked about growing sexual crimes in the country and said that it has become a "big threat."

"The family system is slowly breaking down due to sexual crimes in Britain. When pornography becomes common in a society, the family system breaks down," he said.

He also talked about the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority and said that a scholar will be authorised to guide media organisations regarding the content being aired.

Eid e Milad un Nabi celebrations

Already announced a public holiday, the day started with a 31 and 21-gun salute in the federal and provincial capitals, respectively. In the evening, Mehfil-e-Naat, conferences, and fireworks will take place. Special prayers are being offered in mosques to uphold and flourish Islam and religious teachings, unity, solidarity, progress, and the welfare of the Muslim community.



State and religious organisations, Milad committees and individuals have planned a number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.

Distribution of sweets and food has been planned in markets, schools, colleges, orphanages, among the disabled and others.

In Islamabad, the Central Milad Procession started from Bhutto Cricket Ground, near Sitara Market in Sector G-7.

Numerous small processions joined the main procession. The Milad procession culminated at the shrine of the father of Imam Barri situated at Aabpara. Local Milad committees have chalked out a comprehensive plan to hold Eid Miladun Nabi processions across the country.

Provincial and district Seerat committees have already finalised the plan to organise Seerat Majjalis. Naat Khawani, speeches by Ulema on Seerat topics, particularly the topic of this year’s National Seerat Conference and quiz.

Streets and roads, as well as bazaars, shopping centres, government and private buildings, have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad un Nabi.

Many vendors have set up colourful stalls with a unique collection of badges, stickers, flags, and banners inscribed with religious slogans to pay respect and reverence to Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Federal and provincial governments have already prepared contingency security plans in coordination with other law enforcement agencies to guard the processions and other events to be held today.

Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) laid the foundation of Riyasat-e-Madina: President, PM

The president and prime minister, in their separate messages on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi, have said Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) laid the foundation of Riyasat-e-Madinah, which rose before the world as an example in terms of humanity, justice, and rule of law.

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message, said that Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) united humans for the oneness of Allah and that it is his characteristics that made people who were each other's worst enemies, each other’s well-wishers.

The president said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) established such a welfare state where the rich and poor enjoyed equal rights.

While lauding the efforts of the present government in turning Pakistan into a model welfare state on the patterns of Riasat-e-Madina, he hoped that all resources will be utilised for this purpose.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, meanwhile, said that the arrival of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in the world brought a revolution in society.

He said it was the effect of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that the Arab tribes that were victims of internal chaos for centuries emerged as a nation.

The prime minister said that in this state system, minorities were protected, the poor and needy were taken care of and the rights and obligations of the state and citizens were determined.

He said the government has formed the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority to apprise the people and the world about the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).