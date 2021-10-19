 
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam in high spirits after victory over West Indies

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hits a shot during a warm-up match for the ICC Mens T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 18, 2021. — Twitter/TheRealPCB
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam played an impressive knock against West Indies in the Men In Green's first ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match.

The Pakistani captain, who ranks as the best ODI batsman, proved instrumental in his team's victory over the West Indies by scoring a stellar half-century with the help of six 4s and a six.

Pakistan had defeated West Indies by seven wickets through an all-out team effort in their warm-up match.

Taking to his Instagram story, the skipper wrote: "Enjoyed the outing today."

Pakistan's next warm-up match is against South Africa on October 20, before the Men in Green begin their World Cup campaign against India on October 24 and then face New Zealand on October 26. 

