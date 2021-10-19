T20 World Cup: Pakistan trains ahead of South Africa warm-up clash

Pakistan' squad practicing at ICC Academy Ground ahead of their second warmup match with South Africa tomorrow. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

Babar Azam-led Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad attends an optional training session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy Ground.

Skipper Babar Azam, along with senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfraz Ahmed, also attended the training session.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Khushdal Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Nawaz, and Haider Ali were also present at the ICC Cricket Ground.

The Men in Green are scheduled to play their second warmup match against South Africa tomorrow (Wednesday) in Abu Dhabi at 6pm.

Pakistan defeat West Indies in the warm-up match

Pakistan coasted to a seven-wicket victory over the West Indies Monday when the two sides met for a warm-up fixture.

Pakistani upper-order batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were impressive with the bat, scoring 46 and 50, respectively, while the Pakistani bowlers also picked up timely wickets to restrict West Indies to 130 runs.

West Indies had won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first warm-up match between the two sides.

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul had sent Mohammad Rizwan packing early at 13, while Hayden Walsh had taken the wicket of Babar (50), and Mohammad Hafeez — who went for a duck.

Pakistani bowlers put up a strong showing against an aggressive West Indian side. The Windies never looked comfortable batting first, losing wickets at regular intervals and only managing to finish their inning at 130/7 from their 20 overs.