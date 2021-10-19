 
sports
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Pakistan trains ahead of South Africa warm-up clash

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021

Pakistan squad practicing at ICC Academy Ground ahead of their second warmup match with South Africa tomorrow. — Twitter/TheRealPCB
Pakistan' squad practicing at ICC Academy Ground ahead of their second warmup match with South Africa tomorrow. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

Babar Azam-led Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad attends an optional training session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy Ground.

Skipper Babar Azam, along with senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfraz Ahmed, also attended the training session.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Khushdal Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Nawaz, and Haider Ali were also present at the ICC Cricket Ground.

The Men in Green are scheduled to play their second warmup match against South Africa tomorrow (Wednesday) in Abu Dhabi at 6pm.

Pakistan defeat West Indies in the warm-up match

Pakistan coasted to a seven-wicket victory over the West Indies Monday when the two sides met for a warm-up fixture.

Pakistani upper-order batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were impressive with the bat, scoring 46 and 50, respectively, while the Pakistani bowlers also picked up timely wickets to restrict West Indies to 130 runs.

West Indies had won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first warm-up match between the two sides.

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul had sent Mohammad Rizwan packing early at 13, while Hayden Walsh had taken the wicket of Babar (50), and Mohammad Hafeez — who went for a duck.

Pakistani bowlers put up a strong showing against an aggressive West Indian side. The Windies never looked comfortable batting first, losing wickets at regular intervals and only managing to finish their inning at 130/7 from their 20 overs.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: 'Players who perform well in India-Pakistan match receive global recognition'

T20 World Cup: 'Players who perform well in India-Pakistan match receive global recognition'
T20 World Cup: What advice does Salman Butt have for team India?

T20 World Cup: What advice does Salman Butt have for team India?
T20 World Cup: 'India would definitely be worried after Pakistan announced new squad'

T20 World Cup: 'India would definitely be worried after Pakistan announced new squad'
T20 World Cup: Which England player might not be available for tournament opener?

T20 World Cup: Which England player might not be available for tournament opener?

T20 World Cup: Inzamam wants Babar, Rizwan to improve strike rate after Windies clash

T20 World Cup: Inzamam wants Babar, Rizwan to improve strike rate after Windies clash
Sania Mirza flaunts her hair in new Instagram post

Sania Mirza flaunts her hair in new Instagram post
T20 World Cup: Pakistan has more chances of beating India in current scenario, Sehwag says

T20 World Cup: Pakistan has more chances of beating India in current scenario, Sehwag says
T20 World Cup: On UAE pitches, Pakistani spinners may hold the key to victories

T20 World Cup: On UAE pitches, Pakistani spinners may hold the key to victories
T20 World Cup: Confident Scotland take on battered PNG today

T20 World Cup: Confident Scotland take on battered PNG today
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam in high spirits after victory over West Indies

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam in high spirits after victory over West Indies
T20 World Cup: Bumrah dismisses Bairstow 'like a boss'

T20 World Cup: Bumrah dismisses Bairstow 'like a boss'
T20 World Cup: Pakistan prepares strategy to tackle India in blockbuster clash

T20 World Cup: Pakistan prepares strategy to tackle India in blockbuster clash

Latest

view all