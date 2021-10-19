 
sports
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
By
Reuters

England's Livingstone overcomes finger injury before T20 World Cup

By
Reuters

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021

Englands Liam Livingstone in action against Pakistan in a Twenty20 International at Headingley, Leeds, Britain in July, 2021. — Reuters/File
England's Liam Livingstone in action against Pakistan in a Twenty20 International at Headingley, Leeds, Britain in July, 2021. — Reuters/File

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has shaken off a finger injury that he sustained in a warm-up match against India ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup, captain Eoin Morgan said on Tuesday.

Livingstone left the field with the little finger on his left hand swollen after he dropped a catch at deep midwicket during England's seven-wicket defeat by India on Monday.

"Liam is fine and fully fit," Morgan told reporters. "No other problems so far, touch wood."

Livingstone was named in coach Chris Silverwood's squad for the World Cup as a replacement for Ben Stokes, who had taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger.

England face New Zealand in their final warm-up match on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi before starting their World Cup campaign against defending champions West Indies in Dubai on Saturday.

Morgan said he was impressed with all-rounder Moeen Ali who scored an unbeaten 43 off 20 balls against India.

"Moeen's been in fine form. He's been in great form in the Indian Premier League and yesterday he showed great confidence at the wicket," Morgan said.

"You would have to say in the form he's in, he's a good player we could utilize at any stage of the tournament." 

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Vaughan not happy with India getting 'favourites' tag

T20 World Cup: Vaughan not happy with India getting 'favourites' tag
T20 World Cup: You'd be surprised to know who designed Scotland's kit

T20 World Cup: You'd be surprised to know who designed Scotland's kit
T20 World Cup: Pakistan trains ahead of South Africa warm-up clash

T20 World Cup: Pakistan trains ahead of South Africa warm-up clash
T20 World Cup: 'Players who perform well in India-Pakistan match receive global recognition'

T20 World Cup: 'Players who perform well in India-Pakistan match receive global recognition'
T20 World Cup: What advice does Salman Butt have for team India?

T20 World Cup: What advice does Salman Butt have for team India?
T20 World Cup: 'India would definitely be worried after Pakistan announced new squad'

T20 World Cup: 'India would definitely be worried after Pakistan announced new squad'
T20 World Cup: Which England player might not be available for tournament opener?

T20 World Cup: Which England player might not be available for tournament opener?

T20 World Cup: Inzamam wants Babar, Rizwan to improve strike rate after Windies clash

T20 World Cup: Inzamam wants Babar, Rizwan to improve strike rate after Windies clash
Sania Mirza flaunts her hair in new Instagram post

Sania Mirza flaunts her hair in new Instagram post
T20 World Cup: Pakistan has more chances of beating India in current scenario, Sehwag says

T20 World Cup: Pakistan has more chances of beating India in current scenario, Sehwag says
T20 World Cup: On UAE pitches, Pakistani spinners may hold the key to victories

T20 World Cup: On UAE pitches, Pakistani spinners may hold the key to victories
T20 World Cup: Confident Scotland take on battered PNG today

T20 World Cup: Confident Scotland take on battered PNG today

Latest

view all