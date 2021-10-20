 
T20 World Cup: Babar, Rizwan bowled early in South Africa warm-up match

In this file photo South African player Faf du Plessis can be seen walking back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Pakistan at Lords. ─ AFP/File
ABU DHABI: Pakistan lost its key players — skipper Babar Azam (15) and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (19) — in the second and final warm-up match against South Africa at Dubai on Wednesday.

Anrich Nortje dismissed Rizwan in the sixth over, right after Kagiso Rabada bowled Babar in the fourth over of the match.

South Africa won the toss and put Pakistan to bat first in a warm-up match.

Pakistan thrashed West Indies earlier this week with a seven-wicket victory in a warm-up match.

The national squad flew to Abu Dhabi from Dubai at 2pm (PST) ahead of the match.

On Tuesday, the Babar Azam-led T20 World Cup squad attended an optional training session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy Ground.

Skipper Babar Azam, along with senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfraz Ahmed, also attended the training session.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Khushdal Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Nawaz, and Haider Ali were also present at the ICC Cricket Ground.

The squad's new batting consultant, Mathew Hayden, will address a virtual press conference tomorrow (Thursday) before a training session at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.

