 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Taraji P. Henson to launch her maiden EP soon

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Taraji P. Henson to launch her maiden EP soon
Taraji P. Henson to launch her maiden EP soon

 Taraji P. Henson recently revealed her plans for launching her maiden EP since it's 'never late to live our wildest dreams'.

She announced the plans during her cover story interview with Women’s Health.

The Hollywood actor who studied musical theatre at Howard University has had a successful acting career. However, she has just revealed her new 'wildest dream'. 

During her interview, the Acrimony actor shared that she has been preparing her maiden EP which she plans to release early next year.

Sharing about her new journey, the 51-year-old actor expressed that, "I’ve been secretly working on an EP. But it wasn’t like, ‘Taraji wants to sing,’ and then 20 writers come and bring me their songs.”

The Oscar-nominated actor added that she likes to write her own songs rather than others doing it for her.

Talking about her health issues, she added that, “I want people to know that it's never too late for anything. You can get your health together and live out your wildest dreams."

The Hidden Figures actor is not entirely new to music as she has also recently played a singing role in Disney Plus’s Muppets Haunted Mansion.

More From Entertainment:

Shanna Moakler sets record straight over Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

Shanna Moakler sets record straight over Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Prince William, Kate Middleton share behind-the-scene pictures from Earthshot Prize awards

Prince William, Kate Middleton share behind-the-scene pictures from Earthshot Prize awards

HBO comedy series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returns in post-pandemic world

HBO comedy series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returns in post-pandemic world
Netflix workers stage walk-out over Dave Chappelle transgender comments

Netflix workers stage walk-out over Dave Chappelle transgender comments
Gwyneth Paltrow explains the life advice she gives her kids: ‘Live your truth’

Gwyneth Paltrow explains the life advice she gives her kids: ‘Live your truth’
Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince Harry speak up against 'destructive' oil drilling in Africa

Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince Harry speak up against 'destructive' oil drilling in Africa
The Wendy Williams show adds guests hosts amid Wendy's health issues

The Wendy Williams show adds guests hosts amid Wendy's health issues
Mila Kunis confesses her 'biggest parent fail': Read Inside

Mila Kunis confesses her 'biggest parent fail': Read Inside
Kate Middleton shows compassion towards drug addicts: 'Addiction is not a choice'

Kate Middleton shows compassion towards drug addicts: 'Addiction is not a choice'
Queen cancel Northern Ireland trip over health concerns

Queen cancel Northern Ireland trip over health concerns
Sabrina Spellman appears in 'Riverdale' Season 6 Trailer

Sabrina Spellman appears in 'Riverdale' Season 6 Trailer

Travis Barker ‘loves seeing’ Kourtney Kardashian excited to travel together

Travis Barker ‘loves seeing’ Kourtney Kardashian excited to travel together

Latest

view all