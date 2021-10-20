Taraji P. Henson to launch her maiden EP soon

Taraji P. Henson recently revealed her plans for launching her maiden EP since it's 'never late to live our wildest dreams'.

She announced the plans during her cover story interview with Women’s Health.



The Hollywood actor who studied musical theatre at Howard University has had a successful acting career. However, she has just revealed her new 'wildest dream'.

During her interview, the Acrimony actor shared that she has been preparing her maiden EP which she plans to release early next year.

Sharing about her new journey, the 51-year-old actor expressed that, "I’ve been secretly working on an EP. But it wasn’t like, ‘Taraji wants to sing,’ and then 20 writers come and bring me their songs.”

The Oscar-nominated actor added that she likes to write her own songs rather than others doing it for her.

Talking about her health issues, she added that, “I want people to know that it's never too late for anything. You can get your health together and live out your wildest dreams."

The Hidden Figures actor is not entirely new to music as she has also recently played a singing role in Disney Plus’s Muppets Haunted Mansion.