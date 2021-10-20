 
sports
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan depend very heavily on Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan (R) celebrates his half century during a T20 cricket match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England on July 16, 2021. — AFP/File
  • Rizwan, Babar are wonderful players, Bhogle says.
  • Babar is in tremendous form, commentator says.
  • Pakistan to be under pressure, Bhogle adds.

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle has said the Pakistan team are heavily reliant on its openers — wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam.

Bhogle, according to CrickWick, said: "Pakistan depend very heavily on Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. They are wonderful players; Babar Azam is in tremendous form."

However, he pointed out that despite Pakistan's experienced middle-order batsmen, if India hit a couple of runs in the power play, it would be enough to defeat the Men In Green.

The commentator noted that as Pakistan have never won any World Cup match against India, the Babar Azam-led team will be under pressure, as the match will attract millions from across the globe.

“Of course, teams are going to be nervous but it’s a question of how you channelise that nervousness. If it tightens you up, makes you unsure of yourself then you have lost the game there. I think India might have an advantage on that front because a couple of times Pakistan has been nervous in the past,” Bhogle said.

Bhogle, giving advice to team India, said: "We need to understand that there are two good teams playing. If you disrespect the opposition, you give them a toe in the door and sometimes an opportunity to win the game itself."

