Watch: Kohli pitches in to bowl during T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia

Indian skipper Virat Kohli bowls during a T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia on October 20, 2021. — ICC

Indian skipper Virat Kohli — who ranks among the top batsman in the world — on Wednesday bowled during a T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia.

The skipper bowled right-arm medium and was able to do well in his first over. Kohli conceded four runs in his first over, while Marcus Stoinis and Steven Smith were able to hit eight runs in his second over.

However, he could not pick up a wicket during his two overs.

India were able to trounce Australia by eight wickets with 13 balls remaining as Rohit Sharma hit an impressive 60, KL Rahul 39, and Suryakumar Yadav added 38 runs to the total.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rahul Chahar were able to get a wicket each.