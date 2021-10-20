 
sports
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Babar, Rizwan's early dismissal against South Africa draws Twitter's ire

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed during the warm-up match against South Africa on October 20, 2021. —Twitter
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed during the warm-up match against South Africa on October 20, 2021. —Twitter

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan were sent back to the pavilion within six overs of the warm-up match against South Africa during T20 World Cup.

Pakistan are playing their final warm-up match against South Africa in Dubai before they open their World Cup campaign — and their first match will be against arch-rivals, India, on October 24.

Anrich Nortje dismissed Rizwan in the sixth over, right after Kagiso Rabada bowled Babar in the fourth over of the match.

The early dismissal came as a shock to the fans as they were expecting the team to bring their A-game after they had defeated West Indies by seven wickets.

Here's how Twitter reacted:


More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Master-blaster Wiese gives Namibia first win

T20 World Cup: Master-blaster Wiese gives Namibia first win
T20 World Cup: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in warm-up match

T20 World Cup: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in warm-up match
Destination 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia — via Spain and Rwanda

Destination 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia — via Spain and Rwanda
Watch: Kohli pitches in to bowl during T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia

Watch: Kohli pitches in to bowl during T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia
T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan depend very heavily on Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam'

T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan depend very heavily on Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam'
T20 World Cup: Pakistan hand 187-run target to South Africa in warm-up match

T20 World Cup: Pakistan hand 187-run target to South Africa in warm-up match
West Indian spinner Fabian Allen ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup

West Indian spinner Fabian Allen ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli vs Pakistan in statistics

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli vs Pakistan in statistics
Kohli shares photo of breakfast with Anushka Sharma, daughter in Dubai

Kohli shares photo of breakfast with Anushka Sharma, daughter in Dubai
Ex-Australian batsman Michael Slater arrested over domestic violence allegations

Ex-Australian batsman Michael Slater arrested over domestic violence allegations
Indian politicians call for match boycott ahead of Pak-India T20 World Cup clash

Indian politicians call for match boycott ahead of Pak-India T20 World Cup clash
T20 World Cup: England to take the knee with West Indies in opener

T20 World Cup: England to take the knee with West Indies in opener

Latest

view all