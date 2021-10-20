T20 World Cup: Babar, Rizwan's early dismissal against South Africa draws Twitter's ire

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed during the warm-up match against South Africa on October 20, 2021. —Twitter

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan were sent back to the pavilion within six overs of the warm-up match against South Africa during T20 World Cup.

Pakistan are playing their final warm-up match against South Africa in Dubai before they open their World Cup campaign — and their first match will be against arch-rivals, India, on October 24.

Anrich Nortje dismissed Rizwan in the sixth over, right after Kagiso Rabada bowled Babar in the fourth over of the match.

The early dismissal came as a shock to the fans as they were expecting the team to bring their A-game after they had defeated West Indies by seven wickets.

Here's how Twitter reacted:



