Wednesday Oct 20 2021
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's photography skills draw Twitter's attention

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam takes a photo. — Twitter/TheRealPCB
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has never failed to impress fans with the bat, but during the training session ahead of the team's warm-up match against South Africa, he showcased another skill.

The skipper, with his headphones on, took a DSLR camera and started snapping photos of the team members — as he was posing like a professional photographer.

The captain took photos of coach Saqlain Mushtaq and batters Haider Ali and Asif Ali.

PCB had asked social media users to rate the skipper's photography skills, but Twitterati had other plans in mind.

Here's how they reacted:


