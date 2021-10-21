 
entertainment
Britney Spears' father 'on the lookout' for attorneys after suspension

Britney Spears’ father has officially started to search for a brand new lawyer who can conduct the report investigation into his daughter’s current conservator.

An insider from People magazine made this news public and according to their findings, "Mathew Rosengart has asserted numerous times that he is going to investigate and sue Jamie.”

"If/when he does, Jamie will need to defend and likely be adverse to parties in the conservatorship."

The inside source even went on to admit, "Vivian told Jamie he'll need a different litigator and that she and H&K weren't interested in that role — so Jamie authorized Vivian to help him find a strong litigator, which she did.”

However, while Mr Spears is separating from his current lawyer, the source reveals "Jamie is pleased with the work done" by Holland & Knight and "he and Vivian remain in close touch during the transition."

