 
world
Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
Reuters

China will welcome US lifting of tariffs on some Chinese goods: commerce ministry

By
Reuters

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

In this file photo, Chinese and US flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters
In this file photo, Chinese and US flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China would welcome a move by the United States to lift tariffs on some Chinese goods, Shu Jueting, spokesperson for the Commerce Ministry, said on Thursday.

China and the United States should work together to create conditions for implementation of phase one trade deal, Shu reiterated at a news conference.

US, trading partners urge China to liberalise further

Earlier, on Wednesday, the United States said that China’s industrial policies "skew the playing field" against imported goods and services, as well as their foreign providers, and that Washington would pursue all means to secure reforms.

Related items

China's other major trading partners - including Australia, Britain, Canada and the European Union - also called for the world's second-largest economy to carry out further liberalisation and open its vast markets, trade sources said.

In addition to industrial subsidies, other "unfair trade practices" include preferential treatment for state enterprises, data restrictions, inadequate enforcement of intellectual property rights and cyber theft, U.S. charge d'affaires David Bisbee told the World Trade Organization.

He was addressing a closed-door WTO meeting, which continues on Friday, to conduct the watchdog's first review of China's trade policy since 2018.

Both the United States and Canada denounced alleged "economic coercion" by China against other WTO member states who speak out against its practices.

"We also cannot ignore reports of China’s use of forced labour in several sectors," Bisbee said, in an apparent reference to activists' allegations regarding ethnic Uyghurs held in detention in Xinjiang, a charge that Beijing denies.

The United States would pursue all available tools to try to persuade China to make needed changes, he added in remarks made available by the U.S. trade delegation in Geneva.

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, who led its 20-member delegation, told the meeting: "Since the last review, China has stayed committed to deepening reform, expanding, opening up and growing its open economy at a higher level."

"China has been reinforcing intellectual property protection by legislative, administrative and judicial means, and fulfilling its obligations on transparency," he said.

Other WTO members urged China to press on with reforms to achieve fairer market competition and transparency, trade sources said.

The EU said that the degree to which China has reformed and opened is not commensurate with its weight in the global economy, or comparable to the access its goods have to the markets of other WTO members. It urged China to adopt further market reforms and play a role in the WTO equal to its economic weight.

Australia called on China to give up its access to special and differential treatment, granted when it joined the WTO 20 years ago, and said that China's practices increasingly have been inconsistent with its WTO commitments, according to trade sources.

On the sensitive issue, China's Wang said: "In keeping with the principle of balanced rights and obligations, China is willing to approach special and differential treatment with pragmatism and make more contribution within the WTO that is commensurate with its capacity."

More From World:

'More dangerous than Delta': Russia reports cases of new COVID-19 variant

'More dangerous than Delta': Russia reports cases of new COVID-19 variant

Ex-US president Donald Trump to launch social media platform 'TRUTH'

Ex-US president Donald Trump to launch social media platform 'TRUTH'
Parkland high school shooter pleads guilty, says he's 'very sorry'

Parkland high school shooter pleads guilty, says he's 'very sorry'
Nepal floods and landslides kill at least 77

Nepal floods and landslides kill at least 77
Russia urges international aid for Afghanistan ahead of talks with Taliban

Russia urges international aid for Afghanistan ahead of talks with Taliban
Bangladesh's ruling party rallies for Hindus after deadly clashes

Bangladesh's ruling party rallies for Hindus after deadly clashes
13 killed as explosion blows up army bus in central Damascus: Syrian state TV

13 killed as explosion blows up army bus in central Damascus: Syrian state TV
46 dead as heavy rains, floods batter northern India

46 dead as heavy rains, floods batter northern India
Biden nominates Donald Blome as new US ambassador to Pakistan

Biden nominates Donald Blome as new US ambassador to Pakistan
Breathing spreads tuberculosis bacteria, study suggests

Breathing spreads tuberculosis bacteria, study suggests
Ecstatic uncle distributes free petrol on birth of niece

Ecstatic uncle distributes free petrol on birth of niece
Russia decides to withhold official recognition of Taliban for now

Russia decides to withhold official recognition of Taliban for now

Latest

view all