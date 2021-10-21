FM Qureshi arrives in Kabul to discuss bilateral ties with Taliban-led govt

FM Qureshi meets Afghan FM H.E. Muttaqi, other dignitaries at Kabul. Photo: Twitter

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, leading a high- level delegation, arrives in Kabul on one-day visit.

Foreign minister will meet Afghanistan’s interim PM Mullah Hasan Akhund, acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi and others.

FM Qureshi will share Pakistan’s perspective on issues of regional peace and stability, says spokesperson.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, leading a high- level delegation, arrived in Kabul on a one-day official visit Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, FM Qureshi, during his day-long visit, will meet Afghanistan’s Interim Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund and will hold important talks with acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

He will also meet with the leadership of the Taliban’s interim government and dignitaries in Kabul.

“The talks between the two sides will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and focus on ways and means to deepen cooperation in diverse areas,” read the statement.

During his meetings with top Afghan officials, the foreign minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on issues of regional peace and stability, said the spokesperson.



The statement added that Pakistan has always stood by Afghanistan and kept the border crossing points open for trade and pedestrian crossing under COVID protocols.

Facilitative visa regime for Afghan nationals and border crossing procedures for trade and cargo have been instituted, it added. In recent months, Pakistan has provided humanitarian aid and assistance in the form of food stuffs and medicines.

The foreign minister’s visit reflects Pakistan’s consistent policy of supporting the brotherly Afghan people, deepening bilateral trade and economic relations, and facilitating closer people-to-people contacts, read the statement.