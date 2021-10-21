 
sports
Thursday Oct 21 2021
T20 World Cup: Babar will be 'under pressure' during India vs Pakistan match

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hits a shot during a warm-up match for the ICC Mens T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 18, 2021. — Twitter/TheRealPCB/File
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hits a shot during a warm-up match for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 18, 2021. — Twitter/TheRealPCB/File

DUBAI: Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden believes Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be under extra pressure as India and Pakistan play a high voltage game in the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

"There is going to be additional pressure on Babar as captain and as a batsman," Hayden told a virtual media conference, where he said that the hostile cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan was unmatched.

"Babar is our premier player and will be targeted, and as Chris Gayle (West Indian great) says 'everyone wants to put him in his pocket'," the former Australian cricketer said.

Hayden is serving a short stint as Pakistan's batting consultant and transferring his vast experience on how to tackle pressure amid as intense a rivalry as in the Ashes between Australia and England.

"It's a real dog fight and the conditions and margin of error are very little and so good leadership is going to be the key and Babar commands that role and he needs to fulfil that role."

