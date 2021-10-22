T20 World Cup: Pakistan has never dismissed Kohli in T20 matches

Cricket - Fifth Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 20, 2021 India's Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Stokes. — Reuters/File

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam will be aiming to see the back of Indian skipper Virat Kohli soon. However, given the fact that the Indian captain has never been dismissed, ever, in T20 matches by Pakistan, it will be a challenge this time around for the men in green as well.



The skipper, who ranks among the top batsmen in the world — sixth in Test, second in ODI, and fourth in T20Is — has always impressed everyone with the bat.

Kohli will lead India in its T20 World Cup campaign, as he eyes winning the tournament during his captaincy swan song.

Kohli has played three T20 World Cup matches between 2012 and 2016 against Pakistan and in all of them, he has remained unbeaten.

In his first encounter with the Men In Green on September 30, 2012, in Colombo, Kohli was able to hit an impressive 78 with the help of eight fours and two sixes and a strike rate of 127.86. He also bagged the player of the match award.

In the second match, Kohli scored an unbeaten 36 with the help of four fours and one six at a strike rate of 112.50 against Pakistan on March 21, 2014, at Dhaka.

In his third encounter against Pakistan on March 19, 2016, in Kolkata, Kohli remained not out for 55 and hit seven fours and one six at a strike of 148.64.

The Men In Blue will take on the Men In Green on October 24 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with millions of people glued to their TV screens to see their players in action.

