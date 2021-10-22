Ariana Grande sheds light on biggest ‘blessing and a curse’: ‘I can’t help it’

Ariana Grande recently weighed in on the biggest ‘blessing and a curse’ of her life.

Grande weighed in on it all during her appearance on the debut release of Backstage Pass With Eric Vetro.

There the Grammy award-winning singer dubbed her sensitive ears both “a blessing and a curse.”

She was also quoted saying, "I always had a very, very, very picky, sensitive ear. And it's kind of made me into a perfectionist — and kind of this neurotic control freak when it comes to comping my own vocals and vocal production and arranging and producing and stuff like that.”

She also went on to say, "That's been a great thing to kind of, grow into having all the control over in my life. I've learned how to do it myself throughout the years, and that's been really cool."

While "It's wonderful to be able to articulate what I want and how exactly I want my voice to be mixed. I wish I could just relax."