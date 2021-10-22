Any team can upset India in knockout stages: England great Nasser Hussain says

— Reuters/File

India does not have a plan B in case their top-order fails in a do-or-die clash, former cricketer warns.

“They [India]are favourites. I wouldn't say clear favourites because of the format,” he says.

India will begin its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Any team in the knockout stages can upset India in the knockout stages of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, said former England captain Nasser Hussain.



Keeping in view the unpredictability of the short-format game, Hussain told Sky Cricket that despite India starting the tournament as “favourites” but an “individual brilliance” can change the game.

“They are favourites. I wouldn't say clear favourites because of the format. The shorter the game, things can happen,” he said.

“An individual brilliance, 70 or 80 or three deliveries suddenly changes it the other way around. So anyone could upset India in any knockout game," Hussain said on Sky Cricket.



Shedding light on the drawback of the Indian side, the former cricket added that India does not have a plan B in case their top-order fails in a do-or-die clash.

"When they get to a stage — you look at the last World Cup against New Zealand — and suddenly it is a low-scoring game and they don't have a Plan B, they got rolled over a very good New Zealand side. So that's going to be an issue for them."

"The knockout game, the expectations, everyone thinking that they will win. And the reason people think like this is when they look at that line-up on paper, it has everything," Hussain added.

