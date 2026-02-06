Who is on the commentators panel list for ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

ICC T20 World Cup trophy for 2026. — ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed a star-studded commentary panel for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, promising what it described as a “world-class viewing experience” for fans across the globe.

In a press release issued on Friday, the ICC said an expert team of former greats and current stars will feature on ICC.TV during the tournament, which begins in India and Sri Lanka on February 7. The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will comprise 55 matches, culminating in the final on March 8.

The ICC said the commentary will be delivered through a world feed service to broadcast licensees, ensuring “consistent, high-quality coverage across all markets”.

Highly regarded voices Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop headline the panel. They will be joined by several former T20 World Cup winners, including Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa and Carlos Brathwaite.

Current South Africa captain and reigning ICC World Test Championship-winning skipper Temba Bavuma is also part of the line-up, alongside 2014 T20 World Cup winner Angelo Mathews.

According to the ICC, ICC.TV’s broadcast will include a comprehensive pre-match show, innings interval programming, post-match wrap-ups and daily highlights, capturing the action “all the way through to the knockout stages”.

The full list of commentators includes Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Eoin Morgan, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Dale Steyn, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, Katey Martin, Harsha Bhogle, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Ian Ward, Mark Howard, Nick Knight, Athar Ali Khan, Kass Naidoo, Bazid Khan, Raunak Kapoor, Niall O’Brien, Preston Mommsen, Andrew Leonard, Russel Arnold, Roshan Abeysinghe, Angelo Mathews and Temba Bavuma.

The ICC said the line-up reflects the global nature of the tournament and aims to enhance the viewing experience for cricket fans worldwide.