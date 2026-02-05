PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars sign Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for over Rs60m

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. — Instagram@mustafizur_90

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars on Thursday announced directly signing Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the eleventh edition of the tournament for over Rs60 million.

The Bangladeshi star, originally picked by the Qalandars in 2016 and 2018, is now set to don the Qalandars' colours once more. The signing was agreed at Rs60.44 million.

"Once a Qalandar, always a Qalandar. Mustafizur is not just a player; he's a brother, a key part of our family who never left," said Lahore Qalandars owner Sameen Rana.

Previously, the PSL franchise had announced its decision to retain captain Shaheen Afridi, key batter Abdullah Shafique, dynamic all-rounder Sikandar Raza, and skilled youngster Mohammad Naeem.

This strategic move strengthens the team’s core ahead of the big auction and sets the stage for a strong campaign.

Rahman's signing in the PSL comes after he was released by Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, on directives issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Rahman's release drew a stern reaction from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which later requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 matches to Sri Lanka due to security concerns. However, the ICC rejected the BCB's request and replaced Bangladesh with Scotland.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, in a move aimed at expressing solidarity with Bangladesh, has announced not to field its team against India in the upcoming mega event, commencing from February 7.