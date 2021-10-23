 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

PDM stages protest in Sialkot against inflation

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

— AFP/File
— AFP/File

  • "We need transparent elections as this is the only solution to inflation," Khawaja Asif says addressing the protest.
  • Opposition alliance also protests in Multan and Jhang.
  • Marriyum Aurangzeb says that the series of protests will continue.

SIALKOT: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday staged demonstrations in Sialkot against rising inflation, growing unemployment and economic devastation.

Addressing the people present at the protest, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said: "We need transparent elections as this is the only solution to inflation."

"The government is not representative of the people, it is working for the mafia," Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Sajid Mir said, adding that "the opponents of Nawaz Sharif are also remembering (fondly) him now".

The Opposition alliance also protested in Multan and Jhang today.

Related items

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the series of protests would continue.

"Demonstrations will be held in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Sahiwal and Mian Channu tomorrow," she said, adding that PDM will also hold protests against inflation in Nawabshah, Dadu, Thatta, Sujawal and Mithi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PDM kicked off its 15-day nationwide protest on Wednesday from Rawalpindi against the continuous rise in the prices of petroleum products and edibles. 

Earlier, the Opposition Alliance's spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah had said committees will be formed at the provincial level to hold the protests.

Committees will be formed in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad to determine the locations of the protests in consultation with the districts, he said.

Hamdullah said that the duration of the demonstrations is two weeks which can be extended over time.

"The PDM leadership and members of the parliament will participate in the protests as much as possible," the spokesperson had added.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia on three-day visit

PM Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia on three-day visit
Jam Kamal clarifies he hasn't stepped down as Balochistan CM

Jam Kamal clarifies he hasn't stepped down as Balochistan CM
'It was a test': PPP's Khursheed Shah released from jail after 25 months

'It was a test': PPP's Khursheed Shah released from jail after 25 months
'Insha'Allah, Pakistan will defeat India tomorrow': PM Imran Khan backs Babar Azam XI

'Insha'Allah, Pakistan will defeat India tomorrow': PM Imran Khan backs Babar Azam XI
Govt holds talks with 4 members of banned outfit

Govt holds talks with 4 members of banned outfit
Protests: ITP issues traffic alert, public transport partially suspended in Lahore

Protests: ITP issues traffic alert, public transport partially suspended in Lahore
'Reverse the fee hike': Postgraduate students on hunger strike at Sindh University

'Reverse the fee hike': Postgraduate students on hunger strike at Sindh University
Geo Taakra: Pakistani, Indian cricket experts go head-to-head on Geo News tonight

Geo Taakra: Pakistani, Indian cricket experts go head-to-head on Geo News tonight
US, Pakistan in talks on use of airspace for operations in Afghanistan: report

US, Pakistan in talks on use of airspace for operations in Afghanistan: report
Sheikh Rasheed skips India-Pakistan match, returns to Pakistan from UAE

Sheikh Rasheed skips India-Pakistan match, returns to Pakistan from UAE
Asad Umar brushes aside talk of Opposition toppling govt

Asad Umar brushes aside talk of Opposition toppling govt

Premature to say IMF talks have failed; announcement to be made by IMF itself: sources

Premature to say IMF talks have failed; announcement to be made by IMF itself: sources

Latest

view all