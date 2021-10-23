Security forces conduct IBO targeting hideout near Balochistan's Jamboro

Pakistan Army soldiers take position at post in North Waziristan in this AFP file photo.

On the confirmed presence of terrorists in a hideout near Jamboro, Harnai, Balochistan, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the area to apprehend a group of externally sponsored terrorists working against peace in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



"As soon as troops cordoned the area, terrorists tried to flee from the hideout and opened indiscriminate fire," read a statement issued by the military's media wing.

"A heavy exchange of fire with terrorists continued for a long time," it said, adding, resultantly, six terrorists including BLA Commander Tariq Alias Nasir got killed.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the hideout.



Such IBOs to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage hard-earned opportunities for prosperity and socio-economic growth of the people of Balochistan, the statement said.

