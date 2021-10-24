 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Dwayne Johnson reacts to public support over his presidency bid

By
HAHiba Anjum

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Dwayne Johnson reacts to public support over his presidency bid
Dwayne Johnson reacts to public support over his presidency bid

Dwayne Johnson reacts to the ‘insane’ reaction his fans have been giving to his bid for president.

The Rock started off his reaction by recalling the initial conversation with Vanity Fair that ended up giving birth to this whole idea.

He admitted, “Conversations always swirl when it comes to me running for POTUS one day. The latest poll showed that 46% of Americans would support me running for President.”

He also went on to share his “honest feelings regarding this unbelievable support I potentially could have.”

“But here’s the truth/ 46% of Americans galvanized in support me being President is so humbling and it really sits me down and I shake my head in awe.” (sic)

“But at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I care deeply about our country. And I care about every [expletive] American who bleeds red — and that’s all of them.”

“There’s no delusion here,” the actor went on to write. “I may have some leadership qualities but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great Presidential candidate.”

“And that’s where I am today. I’m not a politician so I don’t care what side of the street you live on or what side of the aisle you sit on.”

At the end of the day, “Core values matter. Work hard, take care of your family, be kind to people, take pride in your name, take pride in your own two hands, be inclusive and respect EVERYONE and don’t be full of [expletive].”

More From Entertainment:

‘Vibrant’ Halyna Hutchins remembered as police probe Alec Baldwin shooting

‘Vibrant’ Halyna Hutchins remembered as police probe Alec Baldwin shooting
Kim Kardashian thanks fans for 'birthday love' with fashion A-game

Kim Kardashian thanks fans for 'birthday love' with fashion A-game
Tarek El Moussa ties the knot with Heather Rae Young in ethereal ceremony

Tarek El Moussa ties the knot with Heather Rae Young in ethereal ceremony
Ryan Gosling negotiating role of Ken in ‘Barbie’ film alongside Margot Robbie

Ryan Gosling negotiating role of Ken in ‘Barbie’ film alongside Margot Robbie
Somali drama wins Pan-African film festival top prize

Somali drama wins Pan-African film festival top prize
‘Inconsolable’ Alec Baldwin ‘cancels other projects’ after ‘Rust’ incident

‘Inconsolable’ Alec Baldwin ‘cancels other projects’ after ‘Rust’ incident
Hybe reveals BTS’ plans to leave Columbia Records for Universal

Hybe reveals BTS’ plans to leave Columbia Records for Universal
Priyanka Chopra reacts to death of ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Priyanka Chopra reacts to death of ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Prince William, Kate Middleton leave UK after Queen Elizabeth discharged from hospital

Prince William, Kate Middleton leave UK after Queen Elizabeth discharged from hospital

Director 'gutted' by death of cinematographer in accidental shooting

Director 'gutted' by death of cinematographer in accidental shooting

Latest

view all