Maryam takes jibe at PM Imran Khan by sharing his old statement on Umrah trip

LAHORE: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan by sharing an old statement he had shared about the former premier, Nawaz Sharif.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam shared a statement PM Imran Khan had issued back in 2014 when the then premier, Nawaz Sharif, had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

"The country is on the verge of destruction yet Nawaz Sharif has gone to perform Umrah," Imran Khan had said at the time when he was part of the Opposition.

In response to the statement, Maryam said that when her father had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, the country was "neither undergoing destruction nor was anyone attending wedding functions at the government's expense."

Maryam's statement came as the Opposition kick-started an anti-inflation campaign against the PTI-led government last Friday. Under the campaign, opposition parties are holding protests and rallies across the country to protest what they term "the worst inflation in the country's history".

The PML-N vice-president also criticised PM Imran Khan as his stepdaughter — the second daughter of Bushra bibi — had her nikkah ceremony done at the Grand Mosque in Makkah recently.

Per family sources, the first lady's daughter got married to Muhammad Sheikh, the son of a Pakistani businessman, on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal in Masjid-e-Nabawi.

The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends while the couple also performed Umrah after marriage. Family sources further said that the wedding reception will take place in the second week of November in Lahore.