Pakistan vs India: Twitter trolls Akshay Kumar after Pakistan trounces India

Photo collage shared by @KhaNuBya on Twitter.

Minutes after Pakistan's victory against India in their blockbuster clash in the T20 World Cup, Twitter flooded with memes trolling Indian film actor Akshay Kumar, who was watching the match live from the stadium.

The actor was spotted celebrating whenever Indian batsmen scored runs.

Pakistan beat India comprehensively, winning the match by 10 wickets. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan both scored half-centuries to beat their arch-rivals in the opening game of the T20 World Cup.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli praised the Pakistan cricket team for bowling professionally and not giving away a single wicket when the Men in Green came out to bat.