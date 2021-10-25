 
Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to strengthen ties, as ambassador conveys PM's goodwill message to Hasina

  • Pakistan's ambassador to Bangladesh meets PM Sheikh Hasina.
  • PM reciprocates good wishes for leadership, people of Pakistan.
  • 45-minute-long meeting was held in a cordial environment.

Bangladesh and Pakistan have decided to strengthen their bilateral relations, as High Commissioner for Pakistan Imran Ahmed Siddiqui on Monday called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

This was the high commissioner's second meeting with the Bangladeshi prime minister, where he conveyed Prime Minister Imran Khan's message of goodwill and friendship, a statement from the Pakistan High Commission in Bangladesh said.

In return, according to the statement, the prime minister reciprocated her good wishes for the leadership and people of Pakistan.

"The meeting which lasted for 45 minutes was held in a very cordial [environment]," the statement said.

The high commissioner thanked Hasina for her support in implementing his diplomatic mandate in Bangladesh, the statement said.

The high commissioner presented a photo album of former prime minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s visit to Pakistan in 1974 to attend an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit, the statement said.

The envoy also shared videos of his engagements in Pakistan during the summit, a photograph of Rahman’s portrait in Lahore Museum, as well as a Bangla version of a coffee table book “Alla’ma bil Qalam” containing calligraph-art rendered by Pakistani artists.

"Prime Minister Hasina thanked the high commissioner for the gifts."

