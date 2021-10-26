Cambridge International Pakistan releases results for June exams 2021

Cambridge Assessment International's logo. Photo: File/Geo.tv

About 30,000 Cambridge International students in Pakistan sat their exams in the June 2021 series.

Decision to stop the Cambridge International O Level, IGCSE, and AS Level exams in Pakistan taken to keep students safe from the pandemic.

Thousands of students in Pakistan received their Cambridge International O Level, Cambridge IGCSE, and Cambridge ICE results today (Tuesday) for the June 2021 exams series, including the replacement exams held in July/August 2021.

About 30,000 Cambridge International students in Pakistan sat their exams in the June 2021 series. This includes those who sat the replacement exams in July and August, which were put in place after their original exams were stopped in May/June.

In Pakistan, the decision was taken to stop the Cambridge International O Level, IGCSE, and AS Level exams to keep students safe, keeping in view a surge in the COVID-19 cases at that time.

Cambridge International engaged with the government, education authorities, and schools in Pakistan to find a solution that would enable students to progress with their education, agreeing to offer replacement exams for 14 of the most popular Cambridge O Level and IGCSE subjects taken by the majority of year 11 students in Pakistan, so that they could complete their studies in these subjects, before starting their next school year.

Their success today is thanks to the active support of parents and schools, who helped them overcome the many challenges posed by the pandemic, to gain their qualifications.

'A fantastic achievement'

Christine Özden, Chief Executive, Cambridge International congratulated all of the students studying under the system in Pakistan on receiving their Cambridge International O Level and IGCSE results.

“This is a fantastic achievement, and more so this year than any other, as these students have had to overcome the many challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Özden.

She said that these results are a testament to the students’ resilience and dedication to their studies over the past year.

All of them should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved, she added.

She thanked the government of Pakistan for their support, saying that it enabled the system to run these additional exams for our students.

She also thanked the schools and teachers for the “incredible work and commitment they have given to helping our students to achieve these qualifications”.

“These results mean that students in Pakistan can now continue with their education,” said Özden.

'Another challenging year'

Cambridge International Country Director for Pakistan Uzma Yousuf said that she is delighted to see the achievements of the students who are receiving their results today.

“It has been yet another challenging year for everyone. The policymakers had some very difficult choices to make, and we all tried our best to work out ways of holding exams safely so that Cambridge students could continue their education journey,” she said.

She said that the commitment and dedication shown by our students in taking their exams, despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, are commendable.

“The safety of students continues to be Cambridge International’s highest priority,” she added.

She thanked Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood and all of the provincial education ministers for extending their support for holding exams in the country.

The replacement exams were held following strict standard operating procedures. These included staff thoroughly sanitizing the exam halls before and after each exam and making sure everyone inside the exam venues wore a facemask and always followed strict social distancing measures.

Students who were unable to take some subjects in the June 2021 series are currently sitting those exams in the November 2021 exams series. They also have an option to sit these exams in any future Cambridge exams series.

Over 700 schools across Pakistan offer Cambridge programmes and qualifications to their students.