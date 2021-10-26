 
sports
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs NZ: Here is the list of locations where you can watch today's match live on big screen in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (L) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. — AFP/File
With just a couple of hours left in the second-most anticipated clash between Pakistan and New Zealand, the enthusiasm among cricket lovers is increasing with each passing minute.

Thousands of fans in Karachi will be looking to enjoy today’s encounter with their friends and family, and to provide some outdoor venues for them, the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) has made special arrangements on big screens at two locations.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab wrote: “KMC has arranged for big screening of today’s match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Hill Park [and] Safari Park for people to come, enjoy [and] cheer for our Pakistani team.”

“Hoping [and] praying for a great game of cricket with #Pakistan winning Insha’Allah,” he added.

Pakistan and New Zealand will face each other for the first time after the Blackcaps called off their limited-overs tour of Pakistan minutes before the opening fixture in Rawalpindi following a security alert from their government.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

