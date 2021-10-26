 
Accuracy and memory are not Meghan Markle's best characteristics: royal expert

Accuracy and memory are not Meghan Markle's best characteristics, said a royal expert while rejecting the claims made by the Duchess of Sussex in her letter to the US congress.

In the letter, Meghan Markle wrote she "grew up on $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler," all her parents could afford. 

She also  opened up about economic hardship during her upbringing in her appeal to Congress. 

Commenting on Meghan's letter, royal expert and biographer Angela Levin said "It is not true if you read her (Meghan Markle) website before  she met H (Harry)."

She added,  "Raving about great expensive restaurants she goes to with fabulous meat. Her dad won 750,000$ in a lottery and chose to spend most of it on her. Accuracy and memory are not her best characteristics."

