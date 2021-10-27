Expected long march: Islamabad-Pindi roads sealed, metro bus service suspended

The district administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have sealed roads amid expected long march of banned TLP. Photo: file

All the major roads connecting the federal capital to Rawalpindi have been sealed.

Shipping containers have been placed on Islamabad's Murree Road.

The city administration has also suspended the metro bus service in Rawalpindi for an unspecified period.

ISLAMABAD: The district administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have sealed all the major roads connecting the two cities amid an expected long march of a banned outfit, it emerged on Wednesday morning.

The authorities sealed both sides of Murree Road with shipping containers from Faizabad Interchange to Marir Chowk to stop the activists of the banned outfit from marching towards the federal capital. The road between Faizabad and Chandni Chowk has also been sealed.

Heavy contingents of police have been deployed between the 6th Road to Faizabad to avoid any untoward situation.



Meanwhile, the city administration has suspended the metro bus service in Rawalpindi for an unspecified period. The bus service, however, will continue transportation facility from I.J. Principal Road to Islamabad secretariat, said the administration.

The obstacles on the roads in the twin cities are causing immense hardship for the patients, students and for commuters.



'No reservations on any TLP demand except expulsion of French ambassador'



A day earlier, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had said that the government was in agreement with all of the demands put forth by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) except for the one seeking to shut down the French embassy.

"We have various constraints regarding the matter of French ambassador,” Rasheed had said while briefing the media about the progress of the dialogue with the banned outfit.

The minister had said that “there is huge pressure on Pakistan” regarding the TLP’s demand related to the French envoy.

“Pakistan may face various issues if we send the French ambassador packing," he had said.

"We want them to review their demand related to the French embassy,” the interior minister had said.



'350 activists of banned outfit released'



On October 25, after successful negotiations between the government and the proscribed organisation, as many as 350 activists had been released from various jails in Punjab, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had confirmed.

In a statement, the interior minister had urged the protesters to clear both sides of the Muridke road for traffic, as per an understanding reached between the two sides a day earlier.