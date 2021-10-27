 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat attack

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

LAKKI MARWAT: Four policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were martyred in an attack on a police mobile in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat, Geo News reported Wednesday.

According to the TV report, a mobile of Saddar Police Station was on a routine patrol when unidentified assailants opened fire on it in the Wanda Mir Alami area.

KP policemen who embraced martyrdom in the Lakki Marwat attack.
KP policemen who embraced martyrdom in the Lakki Marwat attack.

As a result of the attack, four personnel, including an ASI, lost their lives, while the accused flee the scene.

Police officials said the deceased personnel included ASI Yaqub Khan, constables Mustaqim and Inam and driver Rahimullah.

No further details were available about the incident and further investigation is under way.

More From Pakistan:

Expected long march: Islamabad-Pindi roads sealed, metro bus service suspended

Expected long march: Islamabad-Pindi roads sealed, metro bus service suspended
NEPRA approves Rs0.69 per unit hike in K-Electric tariff

NEPRA approves Rs0.69 per unit hike in K-Electric tariff
Opposition to seek National Assembly session to debate price hike

Opposition to seek National Assembly session to debate price hike
Saudi to deposit $3 billion in State Bank to boost Pakistan's forex reserves

Saudi to deposit $3 billion in State Bank to boost Pakistan's forex reserves
PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq reports 'harassment, defamation' to FIA

PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq reports 'harassment, defamation' to FIA

No reservations on any TLP demand except expulsion of French ambassador: Sheikh Rasheed

No reservations on any TLP demand except expulsion of French ambassador: Sheikh Rasheed
Jahangir Tareen, son Ali Tareen back to Pakistan from London

Jahangir Tareen, son Ali Tareen back to Pakistan from London

Qureshi stresses humanitarian assistance to stabilise Afghan economy

Qureshi stresses humanitarian assistance to stabilise Afghan economy
Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed DG ISI; notification issued

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed DG ISI; notification issued
Centre to support BAP's choice for Balochistan CM post

Centre to support BAP's choice for Balochistan CM post
PM Imran Khan meets army, intelligence chiefs

PM Imran Khan meets army, intelligence chiefs
FM Qureshi in Tehran to attend multilateral moot on Afghanistan

FM Qureshi in Tehran to attend multilateral moot on Afghanistan

Latest

view all