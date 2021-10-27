Four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat attack

LAKKI MARWAT: Four policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were martyred in an attack on a police mobile in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat, Geo News reported Wednesday.



According to the TV report, a mobile of Saddar Police Station was on a routine patrol when unidentified assailants opened fire on it in the Wanda Mir Alami area.

KP policemen who embraced martyrdom in the Lakki Marwat attack.

As a result of the attack, four personnel, including an ASI, lost their lives, while the accused flee the scene.

Police officials said the deceased personnel included ASI Yaqub Khan, constables Mustaqim and Inam and driver Rahimullah.

No further details were available about the incident and further investigation is under way.