Thursday Oct 28 2021
SC issues detailed verdict in Nasla Tower case

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Nasla Tower. Photo: file
  • Supreme Court issues detailed judgment in a case pertaining to the 15-storey Nasla Tower in Karachi.
  • The apex court directs to use the latest devices to demolish the high-rise building in the metropolis through controlled implosion.
  • The Karachi commissioner will apprise the court about the progress in implementing its verdict today.

KARACHI: The Supreme Court Thursday issued a detailed judgment in a case pertaining to the 15-storey Nasla Tower in Karachi.

Earlier on October 25, the SC had directed the Karachi authorities to demolish the Nasla Tower through a controlled implosion within a week.

In its detailed verdict, the apex court directed to use the latest technology to demolish the high-rise building on the Shahrae Faisal through controlled blasting.

The modern detonation procedure should be adopted to raze the Nasla Tower which is being used in India and all over the world, directed the SC.

The apex court ordered to take all precautionary measures to ensure that no damage occur while demolishing the building. The court directed to complete the process by November 3. 

The owner of Nasla Tower will pay the cost of the demolition, according to the SC order. The court directed the Karachi commissioner to sell the plot to recover the amount if he refuses to pay. 

The SC also ordered the concerned authorities to remove the building’s rubble immediately once the high-rise building is demolished.

The Karachi commissioner will apprise the court about the progress in implementing its verdict today.

'Demolish Nasla Tower in a week'

Earlier, the SC had directed to demolish the Nasla Tower through a controlled implosion within a week.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had heard the case pertaining to the illegal construction of the residential complex on a service road on Shahrae Faisal.

The court had also issued the instruction to the concerned authorities to submit a compliance report within a week.

The bench had stated the tower should be demolished by a controlled implosion and no damage should be done to buildings or people near it. 

During the hearing, the CJP had directed the owner of Nasla Tower to compensate the occupants and ordered the Karachi commissioner to ensure payments are made to the affectees.

In June, the SC had ordered the tower’s demolition over its illegal construction on a service road, telling the builders to refund the registered buyers of the residential and commercial units within three months.

Protest of banned outfit enters seventh day as Rangers deployed across Punjab

Fazlur Rehman says considering boycott of local govt elections in KP

Tough completion expected between Khosa, Bhoon in SCBA polls today

After Jam Kamal resignation, Balochistan Assembly to elect new CM tomorrow

FO condemns reported killing of Pakistani prisoner in IOJK

Army well-trained to take on challenges confronting Pakistan's security: COAS

'Castrating rape convicts un-Islamic': Council of Islamic Ideology

Ministers who signed agreement with proscribed organisation should take responsibility: Vawda

Displaying women as 'hoors' completely inappropriate: CII

WATCH: Punjab MPA enters provincial assembly wearing garland made of vegetables

Common men made decisions when PPP was in power: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Govt to deploy Rangers in Punjab for 60 days to maintain law and order: Sheikh Rasheed

