 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor gives fans sneak peek in to Jeh's yoga routine

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Kareena Kapoor gives fans sneak peek in to Jehs yoga routine
Kareena Kapoor gives fans sneak peek in to Jeh's yoga routine

Like mother like son!

Indian superstar Kareena Kapoor is giving fans a glimpse in to her eight-month-old son Jehangir's adorable yoga poses.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the mother-of-two gushed over son channeling his inner yogi while she dubbed him "mera beta (my son)."

"Downward Dog Yoga runs in the family you see #8months Pike position #Mera Beta," Kareena captioned alongside a photo of her toddler in blue t-shirt and grey shorts.

Kareena welcomed son Jehangir with husband Saif Ali Khan in February 2020. The couple also shared 4-year-old son Taimur.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif's mother, sister Isabelle hit ethnic stores amid wedding rumors

Katrina Kaif's mother, sister Isabelle hit ethnic stores amid wedding rumors
Soni Razdan responds to daughter Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumors

Soni Razdan responds to daughter Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumors
What is the reason behind Shilpa Shetty’s strange haircut?

What is the reason behind Shilpa Shetty’s strange haircut?
No Bail for Aryan Khan today, Bombay High court to resume session tomorrow

No Bail for Aryan Khan today, Bombay High court to resume session tomorrow
Katrina Kaif equally surprised by Vicky Kaushal wedding rumors

Katrina Kaif equally surprised by Vicky Kaushal wedding rumors

Wedding Bells: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to the tie knot in December?

Wedding Bells: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to the tie knot in December?
PAK vs NZ: Twitter congratulates 'Shaheens' on winning streak

PAK vs NZ: Twitter congratulates 'Shaheens' on winning streak
Why did Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan not get arrested?: NCP Minister on Aryan Khan's case

Why did Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan not get arrested?: NCP Minister on Aryan Khan's case
Katrina Kaif marries Akshay Kumar in freshly-released song ‘Mere Yaaraa’

Katrina Kaif marries Akshay Kumar in freshly-released song ‘Mere Yaaraa’
Katrina Kaif to become a Sabyasachi bride for Vicky Kaushal?

Katrina Kaif to become a Sabyasachi bride for Vicky Kaushal?

Kareena Kapoor's munchkin Jeh wins the internet with adorable pose: See Photo

Kareena Kapoor's munchkin Jeh wins the internet with adorable pose: See Photo
Watch: Atif Aslam celebrates 'the magic of cricket' with Coke Studio's new anthem

Watch: Atif Aslam celebrates 'the magic of cricket' with Coke Studio's new anthem

Latest

view all