Thursday Oct 28 2021
When Harry Styles publicly proposed a desi fan: 'Will you marry me?'

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

American singer Harry Styles surprised audience after he proposed to a female fan during a 2014 concert.

In between a One Direction concert in Philadelphia, Styles popped in the big question, after being told that there was a bride in the audience.

"I heard there was a girl here in her wedding dress. Is there a girl here in her wedding dress?" asked Harry on stage.

"Now I feel bad letting this go to waste so…” he said before he asked her name. “Priya?” he confirmed the fan's name.

“Will you marry me?” Styles then asked, getting applaud from all 1D fans in the audience.

