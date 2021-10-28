FIA launches crackdown against proscribed outfit's social media accounts

FIA's Cyber Crime Wing logo. Twitter/@FIA_Agency

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Thursday launched an operation against the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) social media accounts.

A statement issued by the FIA said that 12 people were arrested during the crackdown in Lahore, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahab, Islamabad, and other cities of Punjab.

According to the statement, arrested individuals were involved in uploading hate-inciting material and doctored images on the internet through the proscribed organisation's social media handles.

Those arrested were identified as Shahzeb Nazeer, Naeem, Ayub, Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Hassan, Ghulam Shabbir, and Hamza Sheikh, among others.

Govt orders crackdown on social media accounts of the proscribed outfit

According to sources, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday had directed the authorities concerned to launch a crackdown on the social media accounts of the proscribed outfit.

Sources within the FIA said that they received the instructions, adding that they would initiate action against the social media accounts of the prescribed organisation starting Wednesday.

Proscribed group's protests enter seventh day

It may be recalled that protests by the members of the proscribed group entered their seventh day today (Thursday), with protesters camping out in Kamoke since last night.

Initially, the proscribed group staged sit-ins in Multan and Lahore, after which a march towards Islamabad was announced.

Security forces had cordoned off major roads to prevent the protesters from reaching Islamabad. The protesters have been staging sit-ins on GT Road for the past several days, disrupting transport services.

TLP's march has affected life in the federal capital and various other cities in Punjab.

Strict security arrangements have been made in Rawalpindi. The main highways connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been sealed and the Faizabad Metro service has been suspended. Major traffic jams have been reported on alternative routes and citizens are facing difficulties as it has also become difficult to go to hospitals.

The activists of the proscribed organisation marching towards Islamabad have set up camp on the Kamoke portion of GT Road, while they are making preparations to move ahead in their march. Business centres in the city and on GT Road are closed and so are the shops and restaurants on the highway.

Public and private educational institutions located on GT Road and its adjoining areas have also been closed and internet services in Kamoke have been suspended.