Thursday Oct 28 2021
Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari lands starring role with Mel Gibson

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Sam Asghari has finally landed his first role alongside the famed star
Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari is escatic to share screen space alongside Mel Gibson in action-thriller Hot Seat.

The 27-year-old model-turned-actor has finally landed his first role alongside the famed star. 

According to Deadline, the rising star will feature in an upcoming action film about an ex-hacker who is forced back into banking institutions by an unknown man who hid a bomb under his office chair. The entourage star Kevin Dillon, 56, has also been cast with Gibson, 65, in the movie.

Asghari’s role in the movie was not immediately disclosed. 

Being the fiancé of the popular American singer, Britney Spears the actor has previously appeared in her music videos as well as Fifth Harmony

In addition, he has also acted in series such as NCIS and The Family Business. This past year, he's appeared in HBO's Hacks and Showtime's Black Monday.

The aspiring actor told the publication that his "ultimate ambition" is to "become a well-rounded actor" and to be a part of "blockbusters" and "TV shows that get on Netflix and become a smash." To be a fully-rounded actor like Tom Cruise or Jason Statham, I'm doing a lot of MMA training, as well as firearms and stunt training”.

