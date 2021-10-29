 
pakistan
Friday Oct 29 2021
By
Web Desk

SCBA polls: Landslide victory for Ahsan Bhoon

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 29, 2021

Ahsan Bhoon. File photo
Ahsan Bhoon. File photo

  • Thumping victory for Ahsan Bhoon.
  • Asma Jahangir Group leader wins SCBA polls with a heavy margin.
  • Bhoon bagged 1,548 votes against his rival Sardar Latif Khan Khosa who managed to get 920 votes.

LAHORE: Ahsan Bhoon of the Asma Jahangir Group won the election of the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) 2021-22 with a big margin, according to a The News report published Friday.

Bhoon polled 1,548 votes against his rival Sardar Latif Khan Khosa of the Hamid Khan-led Professional Group who managed to get 920 votes.

Under the rotation policy, this year president’s seat was given to Punjab.

In his victory speech, Bhoon pledged to defend the legal community, the supremacy of the Constitution and end division in the judiciary.

He also pledged to strengthen the country's democratic institutions.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif congratulated Bhoon on his victory. He wrote in a tweet that it was a good sign for the national struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution.

He said that the success of Asma Jahangir's Group was a sign of the determination of the legal community to never compromise on democratic principles.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also tweeted that he congratulated the Asma Jahangir Group, its candidate Ahsan Bhoon and the panel on their victory in the bar elections.

Khawar Ikram Bhatti and Wasim Mumtaz Malik of Azad Group were elected vice president and secretary of Punjab, respectively.

Polling was held under the supervision of Election Chairman Afrasiab Khan, who would announce the official results in Islamabad on Nov 3.

More From Pakistan:

TLP has crossed a red line: NSA Moeed Yusuf

TLP has crossed a red line: NSA Moeed Yusuf
PEMRA bans proscribed outfit's media coverage

PEMRA bans proscribed outfit's media coverage

Nasir Butt wins defamation case, secures apology and damages at UK court

Nasir Butt wins defamation case, secures apology and damages at UK court
Fawad denies Vawda's claim about PM being 'unaware' of agreement with proscribed outfit

Fawad denies Vawda's claim about PM being 'unaware' of agreement with proscribed outfit
We will not allow Pakistan's loss at any cost: Sheikh Rasheed tells proscribed organisation

We will not allow Pakistan's loss at any cost: Sheikh Rasheed tells proscribed organisation
BSEK to announce matric science group result tomorrow

BSEK to announce matric science group result tomorrow
Chairman JCSC, tri-services chiefs discuss Pakistan’s defence and security

Chairman JCSC, tri-services chiefs discuss Pakistan’s defence and security
FIA launches crackdown against proscribed outfit's social media accounts

FIA launches crackdown against proscribed outfit's social media accounts
'No talks were held in London,' Jahangir Tareen says

'No talks were held in London,' Jahangir Tareen says
PM Imran Khan summons meeting of National Security Committee

PM Imran Khan summons meeting of National Security Committee

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to be elected Balochistan CM unopposed

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to be elected Balochistan CM unopposed

Karachi administration takes control of Nasla Tower

Karachi administration takes control of Nasla Tower

Latest

view all