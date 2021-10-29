SCBA polls: Landslide victory for Ahsan Bhoon

Ahsan Bhoon. File photo

Thumping victory for Ahsan Bhoon.

Asma Jahangir Group leader wins SCBA polls with a heavy margin.

Bhoon bagged 1,548 votes against his rival Sardar Latif Khan Khosa who managed to get 920 votes.

LAHORE: Ahsan Bhoon of the Asma Jahangir Group won the election of the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) 2021-22 with a big margin, according to a The News report published Friday.

Bhoon polled 1,548 votes against his rival Sardar Latif Khan Khosa of the Hamid Khan-led Professional Group who managed to get 920 votes.

Under the rotation policy, this year president’s seat was given to Punjab.

In his victory speech, Bhoon pledged to defend the legal community, the supremacy of the Constitution and end division in the judiciary.

He also pledged to strengthen the country's democratic institutions.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif congratulated Bhoon on his victory. He wrote in a tweet that it was a good sign for the national struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution.

He said that the success of Asma Jahangir's Group was a sign of the determination of the legal community to never compromise on democratic principles.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also tweeted that he congratulated the Asma Jahangir Group, its candidate Ahsan Bhoon and the panel on their victory in the bar elections.

Khawar Ikram Bhatti and Wasim Mumtaz Malik of Azad Group were elected vice president and secretary of Punjab, respectively.



Polling was held under the supervision of Election Chairman Afrasiab Khan, who would announce the official results in Islamabad on Nov 3.