Friday Oct 29 2021
By
EBEleen Bukhari

From Mahira to Sajal: Celebrities spotted at Filmfare Middle East Awards

Friday Oct 29, 2021

Pakistani and Indian celebrities gathered Thursday night for a star-studded award ceremony.

Held in Dubai, the Filmfare Middle East Awards appreciated all Indo-Pak and Middle-Eastern high achievers from 2020.

Pakistani bigwigs from Mahira Khan to Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir were all gathered under one roof to celebrate each other's victory. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rakhi Sawant were amongst a few Indian celebrities spotted for the night.

A thread of photos shared by blogger Maliha Rehman, featured all Pakistani dapper actors suited up head-to-toe. Celebrities including Ejaz Aslam, Faysal Quraishi, Sheheryar Munawar and Ahad Raza Mir spoke highly of the accolades.

In another photo, power couple Sajal and Ahad were spotted flaunting their High Achievers award from the night. The husband and wife had donned white outfits for the day.

Superstar Mahira Khan was in her full elements as she posed alongside Sheheryar Munawar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. For the special night, Mahira donned a cut-out shoulder gown and kept her tresses flowing.

Diva Maya Ali looked ravishing in a white Mark Bumgarner outfit. The Teefa In Trouble star looked straight out of a fairy tale in a knee-length white dress.

Diva Ayesha Omar looked dropped dead gorgeous in a stunning silver outfit, leaving her Pakistani fans asking for more.



