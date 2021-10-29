FBISE to announce SSC Part 1 result on Nov 2

Students are busy solving their question papers during the matriculation's annual examination at Government Post Graduate Islamia College in Lahore, on July 30. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Friday announced that the results of SSC (Matric) Part 1 will be released on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the results will be available at 11:00am.

Per the notification, the results will be available on the official website of FBISE (fbise.edu.pk). Alternatively, students will also be able to receive their results via SMS by sending a message to 2050.