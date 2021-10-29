11 lady sub-inspectors of Karachi police promoted to inspector rank

Photo: Karachi Police

Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar promotes 11 lady sub-inspectors of Karachi Police to the rank of police inspectors.

AIG Muqaddas Haider says official notification for the promotion of lady police officers has been issued.

Several lady sub-inspectors had been deprived of promotions due to different reasons.

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar Friday promoted 11 lady sub-inspectors of Karachi Police to the rank of police inspectors.

Sindh Establishment Assistant Inspector General Muqaddas Haider said that the official notification for the promotion of lady police officers has been issued.

The promoted sub-inspectors include Shazia Parveen, Amina Rani, Uzma Khan, Atika Panhwar, Naheed Sadiq, Hina Mughal, Aashi Waheed, Ammara Naseem, Rizwana Khanum, Shami Mujahid, and Nusrat Ali.

Meanwhile, the promotion of Nabi Bakhsh Police Station Sub-Inspector, Tasleem, was withheld due to the delay in response to three show-cause notices issued to her.

The Establishment Department officials said that several lady sub-inspectors had been deprived of promotions due to different reasons.