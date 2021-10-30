Aryan Khan is home! Bollywood celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's victory

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is walking out of Arthur Road Jail today.

The 23-year-old, who was kept behind bars for almost three weeks, will finally return to his Bandra West home, Mannat.

While Aryan's release is a sigh of relief for all of his friends and family, especially father Shah Rukh and mother Gauri Khan, fans around the world are also celebrating the big day.

A large number of crowd also gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home with fire crackers and drums to celebrate Aryan's return.

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan's co-stars Urmila Matondkar, shared their sentiments on the occasion.

Take a look:

"Person's true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace,maturity n strength @iamsrk has shown in d most trying n pressurizing times. Proud to have you as my colleague. U remain absolutely the Best!! Much love. God bless," wrote Urmila on Twitter.

"Mumbai: Fans gather outside actor Shahrukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' with a "welcome home Aryan Khan" poster. Aryan Khan is reaching home after spending weeks in Arthur Road Jail in drugs-on-cruise case," a media channel reported scenes outside Mannat.

"Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen," wrote actor R.Madhavan.



"In Bollywood, Diwali has always been reserved for a Khans's release.This Diwali also Khan got released," director Ram Gopal Verma in his micro-blogging app.

"Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family," added singer Mika Singh.

Former host Simi Garewal also shared her feelings ahead of Aryan's release.

"#AryaanKhan @iamsrk No words. Only tears.. Of relief... And at a cruel vendetta.."







