 
sports
Sunday Oct 31 2021
By
AFP

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan rocked as Asghar quits in middle of World Cup

By
AFP

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan rocked as Asghar quits in middle of World Cup

  • Former Afghan captain Asghar Afghan said he will take retirement after the Namibia clash in the T20 World Cup. 
  • He said he wanted more youngsters to get the opportunity to play for the country. 
  • Asghar led his country's side for six years.

ABU DHABI: Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan said he will retire after Sunday's game with Namibia despite the T20 World Cup only having reached the midway point.

"I will retire from all international cricket after the game against Namibia," the 33-year-old said in Pashto in a video message on Facebook.

"I want more and more youngsters to get the opportunity to play for Afghanistan. Therefore, it's expected that tomorrow will be my last international match and afterwards I will resign."

Asghar skippered Afghanistan over all three formats of cricket for six years, before being acrimoniously sacked two weeks before the start of the 2019 World Cup in England.

Related items

He eventually won back the captaincy but was axed again in June this year after being blamed for the team's poor form in a Test series in Zimbabwe.

Asghar played six Tests, 114 one-day internationals and 74 Twenty20 internationals in a career spread over 12 years.

He scored 440 runs in Tests with one hundred while his tally in ODIs was 2,424 with a century and 12 half-centuries.

At the ongoing World Cup, Asghar scored 10 runs in the defeat against Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

"@ACBofficials welcomes and respects his decision, expresses gratitude for his services to the country," tweeted the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

"It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes."

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam enjoys a day off with his 'other family'

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam enjoys a day off with his 'other family'
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy Halloween in UAE

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy Halloween in UAE
T20 World Cup: 'Babar Azam's captaincy had strings attached under previous management'

T20 World Cup: 'Babar Azam's captaincy had strings attached under previous management'
'Thank you for choosing us as parents': Sania Mirza wishes son happy birthday

'Thank you for choosing us as parents': Sania Mirza wishes son happy birthday
'Only' Pakistan can stop England in T20 World Cup, Vaughn says after Morgan's team beat Australia

'Only' Pakistan can stop England in T20 World Cup, Vaughn says after Morgan's team beat Australia
T20 World Cup: Interesting fact about power-hitter Asif Ali

T20 World Cup: Interesting fact about power-hitter Asif Ali
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's iron man Asif Ali hits his way to stardom

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's iron man Asif Ali hits his way to stardom
T20 World Cup: Buttler, Woakes help England pummel Australia

T20 World Cup: Buttler, Woakes help England pummel Australia
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Asif Ali says confidence key to hitting sixes

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Asif Ali says confidence key to hitting sixes
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi baffled as reporter drags politics into cricket

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi baffled as reporter drags politics into cricket

Babar Azam played T20 World Cup matches under great stress due to mother's illness: father

Babar Azam played T20 World Cup matches under great stress due to mother's illness: father
T20 World Cup: Miller, Rabada pull off thrilling chase despite Hasaranga's hat-trick

T20 World Cup: Miller, Rabada pull off thrilling chase despite Hasaranga's hat-trick

Latest

view all